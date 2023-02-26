Bud Werner Library streams free environmental documentary

Bud Werner Library is streaming "Watson" through March 8. The film centers on Paul Watson, a co-founder of Greenpeace and the founder of Sea Shepherd, and his 40-year fight to protect the world's oceans.

Bud Werner Memorial Library/Courtesy photo

Bud Werner Memorial Library is offering a free stream of “Watson,” an award-winning documentary about Paul Watson, a co-founder of Greenpeace and the founder of Sea Shepherd.

Watson has spent 40 years fighting to protect ocean wildlife and habitat, confronting whaling vessels, seal hunters and shark finners across the world. The film blends revealing contemporary interviews with Watson, archival clips of some Sea Shepherd encounters and underwater nature footage as the director paints the portrait of a man willing to put his own life at risk to protect oceans and marine life.

Residents can watch “Watson” for free with a library card through March 8. For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/events/Watson .