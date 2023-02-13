Bud Werner Library streams free documentary for Black History Month
Bud Werner Memorial Library is offering a free screening of “Rita Dove: An American Poet” to celebrate Black History Month. The documentary honors Poet Laureate and Pullitzer Prize winner Rita Dove.
The film is made from a series of interviews with Dove, as well as still images and home movies from the Dove family’s collection. Dove’s father recorded such events as birthdays, opening Christmas gifts and several family excursions through the 1950s and ’60s.
According to the filmmaker, “Rita’s father is omnipresent and perhaps the silent protagonist of the film as he captured images of Rita which have become fundamental clues to the evolution of the suburban middle class African American child into the celebrated poet we know and recognize.”
The film can be accessed through Feb. 22 using a library card. For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/events/ritadove.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.