Bud Werner Library streams free documentary for Black History Month

Bud Werner Memorial Library/Courtesy photo

Bud Werner Memorial Library is offering a free screening of “Rita Dove: An American Poet” to celebrate Black History Month. The documentary honors Poet Laureate and Pullitzer Prize winner Rita Dove.

The film is made from a series of interviews with Dove, as well as still images and home movies from the Dove family’s collection. Dove’s father recorded such events as birthdays, opening Christmas gifts and several family excursions through the 1950s and ’60s.

According to the filmmaker, “Rita’s father is omnipresent and perhaps the silent protagonist of the film as he captured images of Rita which have become fundamental clues to the evolution of the suburban middle class African American child into the celebrated poet we know and recognize.”

The film can be accessed through Feb. 22 using a library card. For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/events/ritadove .