Bud Werner Library streaming “The Last Resort” through March 15

Bud Werner Memorial Library offers a free streaming of “The Last Resort,” a film documenting the 1970s era in South Beach, Florida.

Before the arrival of Miami Vice and MTV Spring Break, South Beach was home to one of the largest clusters of Jewish retirees in the country, many of whom sought the area’s low cost of living, sunny weather and thriving culture as an escape from the Northeast’s brutal winters. By the 1970s, Miami Beach became the permanent home to many of the former New Yorkers, most of whom were over 70.

“The Last Resort” takes audiences on a journey to the iconic Miami Beach of that era through the lens of two photographers who worked for 10 years to document the unique chapter of the city’s history.

The film features interviews with Pulitzer Prize winner Edna Buchanan, filmmaker Kelly Reichardt photographer Gary Monroe and more.

The film is available to stream through March 15 with a library card. For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/LastResort .