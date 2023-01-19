Bud Werner Library, Steamboat Reading partner for film screening, discussion about ADHD
Bud Werner Memorial Library and Steamboat Reading are partnering to present a free screening of “The Disruptors,” an enlightening documentary about ADHD, at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in Library Hall.
“The Disruptors” prompts viewers to consider how having ADHD can be an asset as the film features a number of innovators, entrepreneurs, CEOs, athletes and artists who have disclosed that their ADHD, managed effectively, has played a vital role in their success. The film takes an immersive look at the neurological condition, debunking some harmful myths and highlighting the intimate struggles and triumphs of living with ADHD.
After the screening, community expert and therapist Sophie Berkley will join the Steamboat Reading staff to answer questions.
For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/Disruptors.
