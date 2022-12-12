Bud Werner Library showcases American horse breeds with free documentary Wednesday

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Bud Werner Memorial Library presents a free screening of "American Horses," a documentary telling the story of some of the uniquely American horse breeds.

Bud Werner Memorial Library/Courtesy photo

The film, chosen from the 2022 International Wildlife Film Festival, will screen at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, in Library Hall.

“American Horses” tells the story of horsepower that shaped a nation. The documentary takes viewers on a journey that traces the emergence of iconic breeds like Mustangs, Appaloosas, Morgans and Quarterhorses. It also shows the effort today’s trainers take to continue understanding, creating and maintaining the legacies of these horses, examining the long traditions of innovation and husbandry that are now part of American culture.

For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/AmericanHorses .