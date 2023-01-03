Bud Werner Library seeks new board members
The Bud Werner Memorial Library is seeking interested individuals to serve on the East Routt Library District Board of Trustees.
The board is made up of 5-7 members appointed by joint resolution of the Routt County commissioners, Steamboat Springs City Council and the Steamboat Springs Board of Education. Library district board members serve a five-year term, unless filling a vacancy.
Regular meetings are held monthly, and applicants must reside within the Steamboat Springs School District boundaries.
Applications can be submitted to Library Director Alysa Selby at aselby@steamboatlibrary.com, or delivered to any library service desk. Applications are due by 5 p.m. Jan. 11.
For more, steamboatlibrary.org/about-us/board-trustees.
