Bud Werner Library screens second film for Black History Month
In addition to screening “Rita Dove: An American Poet,” the Bud Werner Memorial Library is offering a free stream of “Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart” during Black History Month.
The award-winning documentary honors the American playwright’s life and work, shedding light on Hansberry’s efforts to put on her play, “A Raisin in the Sun.” The film explores Hansberry’s work to secure funding, find a venue, cast and react to the public reception of the production about a working class Black family.
“Lorraine Hansberry: Sighted Eyes/Feeling Heart” features interviews with the play’s original cast, Sidney Poitier, Ruby Dee, Louis Gossett Jr. and Glynn Turman, as well as director Lloyd Richards, producer Phil Rose, supporter Harry Belafonte and writer Amiri Baraka.
Residents can access the film through March 1 for free with a library card. For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/LorraineHansberry.
