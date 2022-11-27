Bud Werner Library screens “Mountainfilm on Tour” Thursday

Powder Snow Hokkaido is a three-minute film showing that the essence of Hokkaido skiing is as pure and unique as each snowflake that falls on this Japanese Island.

Bud Werner Memorial Library/Courtesy photo

On Thursday, Dec. 1, Bud Werner Memorial Library will offer a free screening of “Mountainfilm on Tour,” which is a selection of adventure-packed and inspiring films curated from the Mountainfillm festival in Telluride.

The film is a two-hour collection made up of 10 documentaries showcasing themes connected to Mountainfilm’s mission of using the power of film, art and ideas to inspire audiences to create a better world.

“Mountainfilm on Tour” will screen at 6:30 p.m. in Library Hall. For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/Mountainfilm2022 .