Bud Werner Library screens environmental documentary on fight over Brazilian Amazon

Bud Werner Memorial Library is offering a free stream of "The Territory" until Jan. 9.

Courtesy photo

Bud Werner Memorial Library is offering a free virtual screening of “The Territory,” an award-winning documentary about a Brazilian land conflict with global ramifications.

The film — winner of the Audience Award for World Documentary Cinema at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival — shows an immersive, on-the-ground look at the fight of the Indigenous Uru-eu-wau-wau people against increasing deforestation efforts brought by farmers and illegal settlers in the Brazilian Amazon.

“The Territory” offers an authentic portrait of the Indigenous community’s daily life and struggles, and was filmed over the course of several years, partially by the Uru-eu-wau-wau people. The documentary’s cinematography and sound design combine to showcase a dramatic landscape, bringing audiences deep into the precious ecosystem the Uru-eu-wau-wau people are fighting to protect.

“The Territory” will be available to stream until Jan. 9 by registering at SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/Territory .