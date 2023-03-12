Bud Werner Library presents virtual author talk with ‘fly fishing poet’
Bud Werner Memorial Library will present a free virtual Library Author Series event with Chris Dombrowski at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, on the library’s Clowdcast platform.
Dombrowski, known as the “fly fishing poet,” will discuss his new book, “The River you Touch: Making a Life on Moving Water,” which explores the winding paths of nature, fatherhood and friendship. Copies of the book are available for checkout from the library, as well as for purchase from Off the Beaten Path.
Participants can join Dombrowski’s virtual conversation and Q&A at crowdcast.io/e/dombrowski.
