Bud Werner Library presents mountain biking murder mystery documentary Thursday

As part of its ongoing One Book Steamboat series, Bud Werner Memorial Library will present a free screening of “The Rider and the Wolf,” a documentary that helped to unravel the murder mystery story of mountain biker Mike “The Bike” Rust.

In 2009, Rust, a Mountain Bike Hall of Fame inductee, went missing from his off-the-grid property in the San Luis Valley. Though “The Rider and the Wolf” seeks to highlights the birth of mountain biking in Colorado, it also generated a great deal of media attention surrounding the mystery of Rust’s disappearance.

The film’s director employs a variety of unique perspectives to bring the film to life, including interviews, reenactments, home movies, archival footage and even a trip to a psychic to commune with Rust’s spirit. The film screened at dozens of film festivals around the world, and after being shown in some of the remote towns near Rust’s last known location, an anonymous call led to the discovery of Rust’s body and the eventual conviction of his killer.

The murder mystery story is mentioned in the library’s One Book Steamboat community read selection, “Cheap Land Colorado,” by Ted Conover. “The Rider and the Wolf” will screen at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 23, in Library Hall.

Over the next few months, the library will host a series of films, talks and moderated book discussions designed to enhance the community’s understanding of “Cheap Land Colorado.” The series will culminate in a live talk with Conover on June 28 in Library Hall.

