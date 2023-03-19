Bud Werner Library presents film detailing Muslim-American perspective on recent US history

On Tuesday, March 21, Bud Werner Memorial Library will present a free screening of “Act of Worship,” a documentary that follows Muslim-Americans’ recounts of the past 30 years of U.S. history and policy from their perspectives.

Bud Werner Memorial Library/Courtesy photo

On the eve of Ramadan, Bud Werner Memorial Library will present a free screening of “Act of Worship,” a documentary that follows Muslim-Americans’ recounts of the past 30 years of U.S. history and policy from their perspectives.

During the documentary, filmmakers introduce the audience to a diverse range of Muslim-Americans, utilizing observational footage of activists who came of age after 9/11, community-sourced home videos and evocative recollections from individuals affected by incidents of Islamophobia.

“Act of Worship,” which made its world premiere at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival, seeks to present honest accounts of Muslim community members’ experiences, told in their own words.

The film will screen at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 21, in Library Hall. For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/ActOfWorship .