Bud Werner Library Peeps diorama competition returns for third year
In April, Peeps will take over Bud Werner Memorial Library for the third year in a row. In the spirit of the Washington Post’s classic contest, the Steamboat library is once again hosting its own book-inspired Peeps diorama contest.
Participants of all ages are encouraged to create a book or literary scene using the Peeps marshmallow treats. Participants can stop by the library’s Children’s Desk to pick up a Peeps starter kit, while supplies last.
Submissions are due at the Children’s Desk by 5 p.m. April 8. Dioramas will be on display in Library Hall from April 11 through April 16.
For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/Peeps.
