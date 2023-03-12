Bud Werner Library Peeps diorama competition returns for third year

Charlee and Chase Cohen put their peeps on skis for this year's entry in The Literary Peeps Diorama Contest.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today

In April, Peeps will take over Bud Werner Memorial Library for the third year in a row. In the spirit of the Washington Post’s classic contest, the Steamboat library is once again hosting its own book-inspired Peeps diorama contest.

Participants of all ages are encouraged to create a book or literary scene using the Peeps marshmallow treats. Participants can stop by the library’s Children’s Desk to pick up a Peeps starter kit, while supplies last.

Submissions are due at the Children’s Desk by 5 p.m. April 8. Dioramas will be on display in Library Hall from April 11 through April 16.

For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/Peeps .