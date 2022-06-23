Bud Werner Library offers free screenings, event with author, more this month

The Bud Werner Library in Steamboat Springs will offer a free screening of "The Neutral Ground," at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29 in Library Hall.

The Bud Werner Library in Steamboat Springs will offer a free community screening of “The Neutral Ground,” a documentary about memory, monuments and how to break up with the confederacy.

The screening will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, in Library Hall. According to the library, the film documents New Orleans’ fight over monuments and America’s troubled romance with the Lost Cause.

In 2015, director CJ Hunt was filming the New Orleans City Council’s vote to remove four confederate monuments. But when that removal was halted by death threats, CJ set out to understand why a losing army from 1865 still holds so much power in America.

Go to steamboatlibrary.org/events/neutralground for more.

The Bud Werner Library will present a free screening of “Donbass,” at 7 p.m. Monday, June 27, in Library Hall.

Ukraine’s Oscar nominee screens Monday at library

The library will also offer a chance to watch “Donbass,” Ukraine’s Oscar nominated film, during a special free screening at 7 p.m. Monday, June 27, in Library Hall.

The film is currently playing in theaters nationwide and will be in Steamboat for one night only.

According to the library, it focuses on the Donbass region of Eastern Ukraine in the mid-2010s, as a hybrid war takes place alongside killings and robberies on a mass scale, perpetrated by Russian-separatist gangs.

Called “a darkly satirical omnibus of scathing vignettes” by the Washington Post, “Donbass” serves as a crucial interpretation of the Russo-Ukrainian war, but the film is not, ultimately, a tale of one region or one conflict. Instead, it is about a world lost in post-truth and fake identities.

The Los Angeles Times wrote, “There is no other antiwar film quite like ‘Donbass,’ Ukrainian filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa’s brutally matter-of-fact, cynically comic string of vignettes depicting social destabilization in the titular war-ravaged region of eastern Ukraine.

And yet, as the world grows ever more calloused toward propaganda-fueled division, official criminality and everyday armed conflict, we may need more films as bracing as ‘Donbass’ to slap us straight about where this is leading us all.”

Visit SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/Donbass for more.

Literary Sojourn

Tickets are now on sale for the one-day Literary Sojourn festival of authors in Steamboat Springs on Saturday, Sept. 10 at the Strings Pavilion.

The nonprofit literary festival is presented by the Bud Werner Memorial Library, and this year’s featured authors are Omar El Akkad, Jason Mott, Gary Shteyngart, Claire Vaye Watkins and the return of Karen Joy Fowler as master of ceremonies.

Tickets are $75, with reserved seating selected at the time of purchase. Tickets include a light afternoon snack during an intermission and are available only at LiterarySojourn.org/tickets .

Jim Davidson, author of “The Next Everest: Surviving the Mountain’s Deadliest Day and Finding the Resilience to Climb,” will offer a presentation and signing event at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30, at the Bud Werner Library in Steamboat Springs.

Colorado Book Award finalist

The library’s author series will continue at 7 p.m. Thursday, June 30, in with evening with author and adventurer Jim Davidson, who’s returning to share his new book, “The Next Everest: Surviving the Mountain’s Deadliest Day and Finding the Resilience to Climb.” The event will conclude with book sales and signing courtesy of Off the Beaten Path. For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/events/jimdavidson .