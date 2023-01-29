Bud Werner Library offers free documentary on otters, with bonus ski short film
Bud Werner Memorial Library will screen a free documentary about otters from the International Wildlife Film Festival, as well as a bonus short, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, in Library Hall.
“The Otter: A Legend Returns” details the drastic decline in the otter population in the Netherlands. A variety of factors led to the reduction in otter numbers, but the Dutch worked to invest in water quality and restoration of habitats that allowed the otter population to ultimately recover.
“Denizens of the Steep” will also play on Thursday following “The Otter.” The short film follows world-renowned skier Kim Havell as she explores and redefines what it means to be a backcountry skier. Through Havell, the film explores an uncomfortable truth: as the popularity of outdoor recreation increases, the conservation of cherished wild places faces new and unprecedented challenges.
For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/Otters.
