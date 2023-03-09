Bud Werner Library continues Wild Film Series with three award-winning shorts
Next week, Bud Werner Memorial Library continues its free Wild Film Series with a Wild Shorts edition featuring three award-winning short films from the 2022 International Wildlife Film Festival.
The hourlong program, which will screen at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday March 14, in Library Hall, includes the following films:
- “Finding Gulo” follows backcountry ski guide and field biologist who sets out to document an elusive population of wolverines.
- “KÒK’ETÌ: Walking with Caribou” centers on the Bathurst caribou herd that has roamed Canada’s Arctic since time immemorial. This entry won Best Wildlife Conservation film at the 2022 festival.
- “The Fish & The Flame” is a story of a supposedly extinct fish that resurfaces in the path of oncoming wildfire and a Colorado biologist who braves the flames on a daring rescue mission.
For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/CaribouWinner.
