Bud Werner Library concludes film screenings with Emmy-nominated documentary on NASA’s Webb Telescope￼

Bud Werner Memorial Library is screening “The Hunt for Planet B” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15 in Library Hall.

Bud Werner Memorial Library/Courtesy image

Bud Werner Memorial Library concludes its 2022 run of film screenings with a look at the stars. Taking viewers through the drama behind NASA’s high-stakes Webb Telescope, “The Hunt for Planet B” will screen at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, in Library Hall.

The Emmy-nominated documentary weaves the creation of the massive machine — the most ambitious space observatory ever built, which launched on Dec. 25, 2021 — with the story of a pioneering group of female scientists on a quest to find life beyond our solar system. Beginning as a real-time scientific adventure, “The Hunt for Planet B” turns into a deep meditation on humanity’s place in the universe, prompting viewers to look back at our imperiled planet with new eyes.

For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/Events/PlanetB .