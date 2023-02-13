Bud Werner Library celebrates Valentine’s Day with explosive documentary
To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Bud Werner Memorial Library is streaming “Fire of Love,” an Oscar-nominated documentary that follows two explorers as they venture into the unknown, all for the sake of love.
The film follows French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft as they roam the planet, chasing eruptions and documenting their discoveries. After two decades of exploration, the couple lost their lives in a 1991 volcanic explosion. “Fire of Love” fashions a lyrical celebration of the scientists’ spirit of adventure, drawing from the Krafft’s extensive archive.
The film will be available to stream for free from Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Feb. 21. For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/events/FireOfLove.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.