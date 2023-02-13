Bud Werner Library celebrates Valentine’s Day with explosive documentary

Bud Werner Memorial Library will stream “Fire of Love,” an Oscar-nominated documentary following two French volcanologists on a decadeslong adventure, through Feb. 21, 2023.

Bud Werner Memorial Library/Courtesy photo

To celebrate Valentine’s Day, Bud Werner Memorial Library is streaming “Fire of Love,” an Oscar-nominated documentary that follows two explorers as they venture into the unknown, all for the sake of love.

The film follows French volcanologists Katia and Maurice Krafft as they roam the planet, chasing eruptions and documenting their discoveries. After two decades of exploration, the couple lost their lives in a 1991 volcanic explosion. “Fire of Love” fashions a lyrical celebration of the scientists’ spirit of adventure, drawing from the Krafft’s extensive archive.

The film will be available to stream for free from Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Feb. 21. For more, SteamboatLibrary.org/events/FireOfLove .