Bud Light Rocks the Boat 2020 lineup released
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — If over the summer you’ve forgotten how to dance in ski boots, today may be the day to start getting back into practice.
Steamboat Resort’s Bud Light Rocks the Boat Free Concert Series lineup has announced its 2020 lineup, which kicks off Jan. 20 and boogies all the way through mid-April. The lineup welcomes back many bands, alongside several artists new to the series.
Jan. 20: Fruition
Portland, Oregon-based Fruition is known for its unique vocal blending within its mix of acoustic and rock ‘n’ roll sound. The group features Jay Cobb Anderson (vocals, lead guitar, harmonica), Kellen Asebroek (vocals, rhythm guitar, piano), Mimi Naja (vocals, mandolin, electric & acoustic guitar), Jeff Leonard (bass) and Tyler Thompson (drums, banjo). While Fruition has played at Steamboat’s WinterWonderGrass, this will be the group’s first time playing at Bud Light Rocks the Boat.
March 7: The Main Squeeze
The Main Squeeze, based in Indiana, plays a jammy rock-funk-blues-R&B genre that will get even the most exhausted-legged of resort-goers up and grooving. The group features Corey Frye (vocals), Max Newman (guitar), Ben “Smiley” Silverstein (keyboards), Rob Walker (bass) and Reuben Gingrich (drums). The group played the series in March 2019.
March 14: Con Brio
San Francisco-based Con Brio is a seven piece of energetic soul, psych-rock and R&B. Con Brio features Ziek McCarter (vocals), Brendan Liu (trumpet), Marcus Stephens (tenor saxophone), Benjamin Andrews (guitar), Patrick Glynn (keyboards), Jonathan Kirchner (bass) and Andrew Laubacher (drums). Con Brio played the series in 2017.
March 21: Maggie Rose
In the past several years, pop-soul singer-songwriter Maggie Rose has gone from being a YouTube musician to an artist touring the country. The 2020 season will be the Nashville-based musician’s first appearance on the series stage.
March 28: Slim Wednesday
Slim Wednesday brings New Orleans funk to the ‘Boat in its first appearance at the concert series. The group features John “Jojo” Herman (keyboards, vocals), Bill Elder (guitar, vocals), Greg Bryant (bass), Kevin “Big Kev” Mabin (drums), Jonathan Jackson (saxophone, vocals) and Jovan Quallo (saxophone).
April 4: Bonfire Dub
Bonfire Dub blends acoustic, reggae, folk and dub to explore ideas of various philosophies, political injustices, international struggles, relief efforts and nature. The group features Scotty Stoughton (lead vocalist, lyricist and acoustic guitar), Rodney James Coquia (electric guitar), Jeff Armistead (keyboard), Mark Levy (percussion) and Trevor Noel Gagstetter (bass).
Bonfire Dub has made appearances at various WinterWonderGrass events and the Steamboat Free Summer Concerts, but this will be the group’s first run with the Bud Light Series.
April 11: The Lil Smokies
Missoula, Montana-based roots-progressive bluegrass group The Lil Smokies is known for taking acoustic to the next level of electric energy. The band features Andy Dunnigan (dobro), Matthew Reiger (guitar), Jake Simpson (fiddle), Scott Parker (bass) and Matt Cornette (banjo). This will be The Smokies’ first Bud Light series, but they’ve appeared at several WinterWonderGrass festivals.
April 12: The Motet
The Motet mixes funk, soul and pop to encourage the most energetic dance floor possible. The Denver septet features Dave Watts (drums), Joey Porter (keys), Garrett Sayers (bass), Ryan Jalbert (guitar), Lyle Divinsky (vocals), Drew Sayers (sax) and Parris Fleming (trumpet). The Motet is a favorite of the Bud Light series, having played shows during the 2015 and 2017.
Stay tuned for more news about the Bud Light Rocks the Boat Free Concert Series closer to the show’s Jan. 20 kickoff.
