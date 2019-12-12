Bud Light Rocks the Boat 2020 lineup released

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — If over the summer you’ve forgotten how to dance in ski boots, today may be the day to start getting back into practice.

Steamboat Resort’s Bud Light Rocks the Boat Free Concert Series lineup has announced its 2020 lineup, which kicks off Jan. 20 and boogies all the way through mid-April. The lineup welcomes back many bands, alongside several artists new to the series.

Jan. 20: Fruition

Portland, Oregon-based Fruition is known for its unique vocal blending within its mix of acoustic and rock ‘n’ roll sound. The group features Jay Cobb Anderson (vocals, lead guitar, harmonica), Kellen Asebroek (vocals, rhythm guitar, piano), Mimi Naja (vocals, mandolin, electric & acoustic guitar), Jeff Leonard (bass) and Tyler Thompson (drums, banjo). While Fruition has played at Steamboat’s WinterWonderGrass, this will be the group’s first time playing at Bud Light Rocks the Boat.

Fruition plays main stage at the 2019 WinterWonderGrass on Friday, Feb. 22.

Katie Berning

March 7: The Main Squeeze

The Main Squeeze, based in Indiana, plays a jammy rock-funk-blues-R&B genre that will get even the most exhausted-legged of resort-goers up and grooving. The group features Corey Frye (vocals), Max Newman (guitar), Ben “Smiley” Silverstein (keyboards), Rob Walker (bass) and Reuben Gingrich (drums). The group played the series in March 2019.

San Francisco-based Con Brio will return to Steamboat Ski Area in 2020 as part of the Bud Light Rocks the Boat free concert series.

March 14: Con Brio

San Francisco-based Con Brio is a seven piece of energetic soul, psych-rock and R&B. Con Brio features Ziek McCarter (vocals), Brendan Liu (trumpet), Marcus Stephens (tenor saxophone), Benjamin Andrews (guitar), Patrick Glynn (keyboards), Jonathan Kirchner (bass) and Andrew Laubacher (drums). Con Brio played the series in 2017.

March 21: Maggie Rose

In the past several years, pop-soul singer-songwriter Maggie Rose has gone from being a YouTube musician to an artist touring the country. The 2020 season will be the Nashville-based musician’s first appearance on the series stage.

March 28: Slim Wednesday

Slim Wednesday brings New Orleans funk to the ‘Boat in its first appearance at the concert series. The group features John “Jojo” Herman (keyboards, vocals), Bill Elder (guitar, vocals), Greg Bryant (bass), Kevin “Big Kev” Mabin (drums), Jonathan Jackson (saxophone, vocals) and Jovan Quallo (saxophone).

April 4: Bonfire Dub

Bonfire Dub blends acoustic, reggae, folk and dub to explore ideas of various philosophies, political injustices, international struggles, relief efforts and nature. The group features Scotty Stoughton (lead vocalist, lyricist and acoustic guitar), Rodney James Coquia (electric guitar), Jeff Armistead (keyboard), Mark Levy (percussion) and Trevor Noel Gagstetter (bass).

Bonfire Dub has made appearances at various WinterWonderGrass events and the Steamboat Free Summer Concerts, but this will be the group’s first run with the Bud Light Series.