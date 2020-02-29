Bruner earns 175th win as Soroco beats Hayden in district contest

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Hayden High School girls basketball team scored the first 5 points in a District 5 third-place game against rival Soroco High School. Rams head coach David Bruner pulled his starting five and put in new players. When the starters returned, they helped Soroco develop a 13-5 lead after one quarter.

The Rams went on to win 44-31 on Saturday, Feb. 29, at De Beque. Both teams will advance to a regional tournament and will find out where they play later in the weekend.

The victory was Bruner’s 175th in 12 years with the Rams.

“It was pretty special, especially to do it against Hayden,” he said.

Sophomore Kayedence Bruner led Soroco with 12 points, while senior Alex Camilletti paced the Hayden offense with 14 points. Tigers sophomore Alison Rajzer followed with 10 points.

The Soroco offense was pretty balanced, as junior Makinley Parker scored 9, while sophomore Peyton Parker added 6 and senior Kourtney Bruner and sophomore Sophia Benjamin contributed 5 points each.

“It was a team effort. They all played,” said Bruner. “I thought Makinley Parker played pretty well tonight. Kourtney played unbelievable defense.”

Soroco 44, Hayden 31

S 13 12 7 12 – 44

H 5 8 9 9 – 31

H, Kayedence Bruner 12, Makinley Parker 9, Peyton Parker 6, Kourtney Bruner 5, Sophia Benjamin 5, Kaci Taing 4, Morgan Geiger 3. H, Alex Camilletti 14, Alison Rajzer 10, Hailee Smith 3, Gracie Day 3, Aveory Lighthizer 1. Fouls: S, 12. H, 20. FTs: S, 11-19. H, 8-18.