Brown Ranch seeks applications for community partnership
The Yampa Valley Housing Authority is seeking applications for community partnership opportunities at Brown Ranch. These projects seek to utilize land at Brown Ranch for special residential, commercial or other community uses.
Examples could include a nonprofit center, community garden or transitional housing. These projects should be aligned with the Brown Ranch Steering Committee priorities and contribute to the health and resilience of the community.
Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis through July 29. For more information, go to brownranchsteamboat.org/community-partnerships-application/.
