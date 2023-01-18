Brown Ranch annexation talks start Friday

The Brown Ranch sits just across U.S. Highway 40 from Sleepy Bear Mobile Home Park and between the city limits of Steamboat Springs and neighborhoods to the west of town.

The Brown Ranch Annexation Committee will hold its first meeting on Friday, Jan. 20, kicking off a monthslong process that hopes to reach an agreement by the end of June.

The seven-member committee is made up of three representatives each from the city and the Yampa Valley Housing Authority, and one member from a neutral third-party, who would serve as chair.

During the Steamboat Springs City Council’s meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 17, City Attorney Dan Foote indicated the preferred candidate to serve as chair is former council President Jason Lacy, though no formal agreement was struck. Finalizing who the chair will be is on the agenda for Friday’s meeting.

Council President Robin Crossan and council member Joella West will represent the city on the committee, along with City Manager Gary Suiter. YVHA Board President Leah Wood and board member Kathi Meyer will represent the housing authority, in addition to Executive Director Jason Peasley.

The committee is expected to meet frequently over the coming months to iron out an annexation agreement that would then be brought to council for approval. Council members have indicated a desire to then ask Steamboat voters to approve annexation in November.

“This meeting is the start of the process,” Suiter said in a news release on Wednesday, Jan. 18. “We’re looking to iron out the terms of the annexation agreement with as much transparency and public participation as possible.”

The meetings are open to the public, and the chair of the committee is required to take public comments. According to a memorandum council approved Tuesday, the chair could limit public comment, but only after at least 30 minutes has been provided.

The city is treating the committee similar to other city boards and commissions, and plans to post meeting agendas on its own website, livestream the meetings and make the recordings available for future viewing.

The first meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Friday in the Carver Conference Room in Centennial Hall.

