Brown Ranch Annexation Committee sets town hall meeting for June 28

The Brown Ranch Annexation Committee will host its next Town Hall outlining agreement and differences on the Draft Annexation Agreement between the city and Yampa Valley Housing Authority on Wednesday at the Community Center.

According to a news release, the town hall will share the Draft Annexation Agreement document as it currently stands, and the presentation will highlight sections where there is agreement, as well as places that require additional work.

The session will kick off at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and is expected to last one hour including a short presentation and Q&A portion. Cards will be available to submit questions as well as a QR Code linking to the EngageSteamboat website. Interpretation will be available.

Committee sessions take place in the Carver Conference Room in Centennial Hall, 124 10th Street. All BRAC meetings are live streamed and carried on the city website and YouTube channel .

Additional information can be found at SteamboatSprings.net/BRAC or the YVHA/Brown Ranch .

The BRAC has two remaining meetings scheduled on July 12 and July 26 that will continue to discuss open items as the group works to finalize the draft annexation agreement for City Council.