‘Brothers From Another Mother’ comedy show promises plenty of laughs

Jackie, left, and Kevin Flynn, right.

Courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Jackie and Kevin Flynn are unrelated in DNA, but you might see a resemblance between them around their funny bones.

Jackie is a comedian and actor, with experience in stand-up, TV and film, including roles in “The King of Queens,” “Veep,” “Bizaardvark,” “Loudermilk” and others. He’s a champion of the San Francisco Comedy Competition and has performed at the Montreal Just for Laughs Festival gala and the U.S. Comedy Arts Festival in Aspen. Jackie also has an extensive golf background and frequently speaks at golf clubs and other related events.

Jackie’s humor is sarcastic and observational, delivered at rapid-fire pace and appealing to all, age 18 to 100.

Kevin’s forte is also stand-up. He marks his breakthrough into the next level of comedy when he won the Boston Comedy Riot in 1988 and has since appeared on comedy specials as well as “The Heartbreak Kid,” “Me, Myself and Irene,” “Osmosis Jones” and “Sex and the City.” His one-man show, “Around the Kitchen Table,” has won awards across the country.

Kevin is also founder and executive director of the annual Nantucket Comedy Festival, started in 2008.

When the two comedians come together, they cover miles of comedic ground.

“We’re very different styles, so there’s something for everyone,” Jackie said. “Kevin’s a little more of a storyteller; I’m a little more joke-oriented.”

The Flynns met at an open mic night in Boston in 1987 and have been friends ever since. For the past 20-some odd years, they’ve performed a Saint Patrick’s Day show together, which got them thinking about launching a full-on tour, and here we have it — the Flynns’ Brothers from Another Mother tour.

“We have fun. We know each other really well so we can kind of bust each other’s balls,” Jackie said. “A lot of the times, since we’re both headliners, we’ll just flip a coin to see who goes first.”

If you go What: “Brothers from Another Mother” comedy tour When: Doors and bar open at 7 p.m.; show starts at 8 p.m. Aug. 31 Where: Chief Theater, 813 Lincoln Ave. Tickets: $35 pre-sale, available at chieftheater.com or All That; $40 day-of-show

The duo takes the stage at the Chief Theater at 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 31. Doors and bar open an hour earlier.

“It’s the biggest comedy show at the Chief to date,” said Chief Executive Director Scott Parker.

Local comedian Drew McElhany will open the show.

Before the tour takes them to the Chief, the Flynns will perform at Oak Creek’s The Silver Buckle, around 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 30. Next, they’ll head back to Los Angeles.

Purchase tickets to the show at chieftheater.com or at All That.

To reach Julia Ben-Asher, call 970-871-4229, email jbenasher@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @juliabenasher.



