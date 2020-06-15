Brothers bring family recipes, love of oven-baked pizza to Oak Creek

Owner Dominic Franciosi, (from right), chef Isaac Mekker and owner Anthony Franciosi stand in front of an Italian-made brick oven that will be used to create the pizza's at Franciosi Brothers Pizza, which had a soft opening last weekend in Oak Creek.

John F. Russell

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Family was at the top of Anthony and Dominic Franciosi minds when the brothers decided to open a restaurant on main street in the heart of Oak Creek this spring.

“That’s what we want — a family place,” Anthony said of Franciosi Brothers Pizza. “This is meant to be a family place, you know, the kind of place kids can watch the pizza get tossed.”

The restaurant, located at at112 W. Main Street in Oak Creek, takes over the space that was built by local legend Dinty Moore in 1971 and has housed Rachel’s Smokin’ BBQ and Café for close to two decades.

The barbeque closed it’s doors earlier this spring, and Anthony said his family purchased the property with hopes of bringing Oak Creek a little taste of the East Coast one slice at a time. He grew up in New Jersey, and when he moved to the area 13 years ago, he brought a collection of long-held family recipes and a love for brick-oven style pizza.

Support Local Journalism Donate



The restaurant will be open from noon to 8:30 p.m. seven days a week and will serve pizza, sandwiches, small plates, salads and draft beer provided by Ratio Beerworks out of Denver.

“It’s thin-crust brick-oven pizza, and we do house-made meatballs from an old family recipe,” Anthony said. “We also serve meatball sandwiches, cheesesteak sandwhiches and chicken wings along with the pizza.”

The menu also includes eight pizzas made using the Franciosi family dough and an East Coast mozzarella blend cheese. Choices range from the basic cheese and pepperoni pizzas to the more involved margherita, buffalo chicken and the ultimate pie. There is also a meet lovers and veggie lovers depending on your personal preferences.

Anthony said the meatball sub sandwich was a popular choice on the opening weekend, and the restaurant also offers the Oak Creek cheesestake, and a chicken parm. The menu also features several small plates, including meatballs & burrata, garlic knots, breaded ravioli, crispy brussels, calamari and truffle fries.

Anthony lives in Oak Creek with his wife and also owns and operates Honest Marijuana. His brother Dominic followed him to the area and will join him in this business venture.

Anthony said he has worked in the restaurant business off and one for the past 17 years, but Franciosi Brothers Pizza will be the first time he has owned a restaurant, and it will also be the first time that the public gets a taste of the recipes that have been passed down in his family for generations.

“When our great grand father Giuseppe Franciosi came to this country, he didn’t have much in the way of material things, but food, friends and family were always in abundance,” the Franciosi Brother’s website says. “We celebrate his spirit by sharing the recipes and traditions he passed along.”

The two brothers have hired chef Isaac Mekker, who has a pizza background.

“He is the pizza sauce guy, and he has added a lot to the menu and the concept and is really talented young man, for sure,” Anthony said.

The restaurant has four booths and three tables at this time spaced adequately for the new regulations brought on by COVID-19. The open layout gives customers a good view as their pizzas are created in the back and placed in the brick oven pizza to be perfectly backed.

Anthony was thrilled with the response the restaurant got during its soft opening last weekend and said it was a learning experience for the business after the demand was far greater than he expected. He was thankful for Brooklynn’s Pizzeria in Steamboat that came to the rescue by letting him borrow some cheese to make his pizza after he ran out on Friday night.

“I never dreamed that we would be as busy as we were, to be honest,” Anthony said. “There’s a learning curve for sure. Luckily we did better on Saturday, but we are still learning.”

To reach John F. Russell, call 970-871-4209, email jrussell@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @Framp1966.