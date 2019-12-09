Brodie Farquhar: What does the future hold for Tipton?

I almost feel sorry for Rep. Scott Tipton, R-Colorado, our congressional representative since 2010. He’s gonna get primaried from the extreme, right-wing, whackadoodle environs of gun-nuttery.

And here Scott has been a faithful soldier, following orders from the Republican leadership, with nary a dissenting or independent vote. And, he’s watching more and more of his GOP House peers decide to “spend more time” with families and not run for reelection in 2020. I think the count is now over 20 and growing with new announcements week by week.

Yes, it seems that there is a Trump supporter over in Rifle, who thinks Tipton has been too quiet and not nearly vociferous enough in defending Dear Leader from the onslaughts of AOC and the Squad. Yes sir, Lauren Boebert, the owner and operator of Rifle’s Shooters Grill, where waitresses come packing heat, has announced her intention to challenge Tipton in a primary. She says he’s been “utterly silent” as “left-wing lunatics are taking a wrecking ball to our country.”

So here’s an unlikely scenario. What if Boebert wins the primary, or Tipton retires and faces a Democratic challenger in November? Buckle up, boys and girls. This is going to be “interesting.”



Sincerely,

Brodie Farquhar

Hayden

