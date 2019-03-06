Brodie Farquhar: Suggestions for Freedom Forum speakers

After reading about the Conservative Political Action Conference, I got to wondering who Steamboat Institute might invite to the 2019 Freedom Forum, just by looking at the CPAC speaker list.

There were some old favorites from past Freedom Forums at the 2019 CPAC – Laura Ingraham; Seb Gorka who has lost his Fox status as a paid contributor; and Charlie Kirk, the college dropout who recruits college students for conservative causes on Foster Friess' money.

So who may we see on the 2019 Freedom Forum roster? I have a few suggestions.

Pick Pete Hegseth, co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend, who famously said on that show that "germs are not a thing," and that he hasn't washed his hands in 10 years. Pete could be the official greeter for the Freedom Fest, shaking hands with everyone.

Pick Nigel Farage, who is credited/blamed for the passage of the Brexit vote in Great Britain. He could speak about what a triumph Brexit has been.

Pick David Limbaugh, the next best thing to his brother Rush.

Pick Michelle Malkin and hand her a Ouija board for summoning the ghost of Sen. McCain, who she mentioned in a fiery CPAC speech. That conversation should be riveting.

Pick Diamond & Silk, the North Carolina sisters and social media personalities. They could use the gig, since YouTube demonetized their video channel.

Pick Linda McMahon, the 25th administrator of the Small Business Administration and co-founder with husband, Vince, of WWE, the wrestling entertainment empire. If there are any protesters, I hear Linda does a mean body slam.

Pick Brandon Straka, a white, gay, Manhatten liberal, who now advocates that people walk away from the Democratic Party. Maybe Steamboat Institute could invite a gay-conversion therapist and really straighten this kid out.

Pick Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the national Republican Party, who can speak about how Trump and Republicans will sweep the 2020 elections — never mind all those niggling investigations and the Democratic House exercising oversight into Trump scandals. Nothing to worry about, folks.

There are many more potential guests and speakers for Freedom Forum to pick from the CPAC roster. Or Steamboat Institute could focus on other Trump administration figures who are being investigated.

Stay tuned!

Sincerely,

Brodie Farquhar

Hayden