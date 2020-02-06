Broadway stars to take stage at Strings Music Festival

The Doo Wop Project will take the Strings Music Festival stage Wednesday, Feb. 12.

Courtesy photo

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — If you’d like to see a Broadway performance but don’t want to travel to New York City, now you don’t have to — the Doo Wop Project will land on the Strings Music Festival stage Wednesday, Feb. 12, bringing Broadway to Steamboat Springs.

The group, which consists of several current and past Broadway performers, traces the evolution of “doo wop,” from the classic sound of tight harmony sung on the street corner to today’s more modern hits. Their show is an ode to their influences, beginning with groups such as the Crests, Belmonts and Flamingos, continuing on with Smokey Robinson, The Four Seasons and The Temptations and ending with “doowopified” versions of modern tunes from Maroon 5, Jason Mraz and Michael Jackson.

“This is an exceptional opportunity for Steamboat to see Broadway performers,” said Strings Marketing Director Greg Hamilton. “To have them in Steamboat is amazing.”

Dominic Scaglioni, Jr. is one of the creators of the group; he is best known for his starring role portraying Frankie Valli in “Jersey Boys” on Broadway. No stranger to the role, he previously played Valli with Las Vegas and Chicago companies and was personally invited by Valli to perform at his New Jersey Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

Joining Scaglioni is Russell Fischer, who made his Broadway debut also in “Jersey Boys,” playing Joe Pesci; Dwayne Cooper, often referred to as a “modern day Sammy Davis, Jr. meets Barry White”; Dominic Nolfi, who is currently performing on Broadway in Chazz Palminteri’s “A Bronx Tale — The Musical,” directed by Robert DeNiro; Charl Brown, who originated the role of Smokey Robinson in “Motown: The Musical” and earned an Emmy nomination for Best Featured Actor in a Musical on Broadway; and musical director Santino Paladino, who is the current music supervisor for the Broadway hit, “Natasha, Pierre and the Great Comet of 1812.”

“To have Broadway performers come to Steamboat is a big deal,” Hamilton said. “It’s common in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago — but not in Steamboat.”

If you go What: The Doo Wop Project

When: Doors open at 6:30 p.m.; show begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12

Where: Strings Music Pavillion, 900 Strings Road

Cost: $30; tickets available at stringsmusicfestival.com

And with tickets priced at just $30, it’s a bargain, too.

“This is a great way for locals to have a fun night out and see singers of this caliber at a reasonable price — it’s a rare opportunity,” Hamilton said. “I think the group really bridges generational gaps, and they’ve got something for all different ages and tastes. Their ability to adapt to modern songs keeps them very relevant.”

Sophie Dingle is a contributing writer for Steamboat Pilot & Today.