Bristol receives certified economic developer designation

John Bristol, director of economic development at the Steamboat Springs Chamber, earned the designation of certified economic developer, an international recognition that denotes an expertise of skills in economic development, professional attainment and a commitment to personal and professional growth. The certification exam is administered through the International Economic Development Council.

With over a decade of economic development experience at the international, national, state and local levels, Bristol has focused on supporting job growth and capital investment projects, business retention, expansion and attraction, economic development policy, strategic planning and international trade and investment.

“John’s designation as a certified economic developer is a testament to his dedication to and furthering his expertise in economic development,” said Chamber CEO Kara Stoller in a news release.

The designation recognizes qualified and dedicated practitioners in the economic development field and sets the standard of excellence within the profession. Candidates must pass a rigorous and comprehensive examination, which has three parts and spans two days.

The exam tests a practitioner’s knowledge, proficiency, and judgment in the following key areas of economic development: business retention and expansion; finance and credit analysis; marketing and attraction; strategic planning; entrepreneurial and small business development; managing economic development organizations; neighborhood development strategies; real estate development and reuse; technology-led economic development; workforce development strategies; and foreign direct investment and exporting.