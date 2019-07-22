Bring your own fire pit: The Record for Sunday, July 21, 2019

Sunday, July 21, 2019

2:36 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to a report of a bear trying to get into unsecured dumpsters in the 1000 block of Yampa Street. The property owner was cited for violating city code for storing refuse.

1:36 p.m. Steamboat Fire Rescue firefighters were called to assist a person at Steamboat Bike Park.

2:52 p.m. Officers responded to a fight in the parking lot of a grocery store in the 1400 block of South Lincoln Avenue. A witness saw two men fighting in the parking lot. Officers believed the fight was over how close one driver had parked next to the other. Officers mediated the situation.

3:40 p.m. Firefighters were called to assist someone who was unconscious in Gondola Square.

4:31 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to a reported assault in the Steamboat II neighborhood. Deputies filed a report.

5:25 p.m. Officers were called to a report of harassment between two neighbors in a condo complex in the 3000 block Columbine Drive. Officers talked to both parties and informed one that the other no longer wanted to be contacted.

6:02 p.m. Firefighters were called to investigate smoke in the 31600 block of Aspen Ridge Road.

8:23 p.m. Firefighters and Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers were called to a search in the area of the 26800 block of U.S. Highway 40 near Steamboat.

9:44 p.m. Officers were called to an illegal burn in the 900 block of Pine Grove Circle. The condo complex’s fire pits were not working, so a tenant brought their own. Management shut down the campfire before officers arrived.

10:14 p.m. Officers received a report of a bear in a dumpster in the 2000 block of Curve Plaza.

Total incidents: 51

Steamboat officers had 27 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat firefighters responded to nine calls for service.

Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

The Record offers a glimpse of police activity and is not a comprehensive report of all police activity. Calls such as domestic violence, sexual assaults and juvenile situations typically do not appear in The Record.