Brie Neppl: Those concerned about school sites need to get involved in process

Moving forward together as a community is vital to creating the best future for Steamboat Springs and Routt County. Recently, there have been a number of instances where groups have come forward to oppose plans without considering the entire picture.

I love the community we live in. I have been a resident for almost 17 years. I have worked hard to raise my family in this amazing community that we all love and care about. I want to remind our community that we all chose to reside in Steamboat because of all the great things it offers us.

We all were welcomed by locals when we moved to town. I would like to think we can continue to be a community that welcomes new people who would also like to reside here. It is not easy to live here. Housing can be a challenge to find, living can be expensive, shopping selections are limited, weather and wildlife can sometimes interfere, and sometimes, we don't want to see change.

Let's all come together to find the best balance for everyone in our treasured community. The “not in by backyard” approach won't solve the task at hand. I think we can do better than that and work together to ensure all parties come to an agreement.

As a member of the Steamboat Springs School District Advisory Committee, I can assure you we have looked at all the possibilities to build schools for the future. We have been working for over a year as a group of 32 citizens to look at all the needs the school district faces in building the future of our community. We are not done with this work and are looking for community feedback to help us come up with the best possible solution.

The school board will offer opportunities for engagement this spring, and I ask that you get involved with open minds. We all want to continue to have the best community possible and will have to make decisions as a community to create plans that work for everyone. Come to meetings, get involved with open minds.

My fellow Whistler Park neighbors, you will not solve anything by signing a petition. If you want to act, get involved in the process.

Brie Neppl

Steamboat Springs