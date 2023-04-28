Brew up a good relationship with law enforcement through Coffee with Cops
Steamboat Springs police officers, community service officers and animal control officers will host a Coffee with Cops from 9-11:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at Rumor Design at 912 Lincoln Ave.
From that time, people are invited to get to know Interim Chief Mark Beckett, Commander Rich Brown and other officers who have been assigned leadership roles recently.
“A good cup of coffee and hot conversation is a great way to start any morning,” Beckett said in a news release. “It only gets better when we’re able to spend it with residents of our city and learn more about each other.”
