BREAKING: Sarvis Creek Trail closes due to public safety concern

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The U.S. Forest Service announced Friday evening the immediate closure of the Sarvis Creek Trail in Routt National Forest citing safety reasons due to a nearby 5-acre wildfire.

The trail is closed from the intersection of Forest Service Road 100 extending west 6 miles along the trail.

The order, which went into effect Oct. 4, will be in place until it is rescinded. During this time all human presence on the trail is prohibited.

The trail is located in the Sarvis Creek Wilderness, east of Phippsburg and southeast of Steamboat Springs.

Violation of the closure, according to the Forest Service, could result in a maximum penalty of $5,000 for an individual.