BREAKING: Rabbit Ears Pass partially reopens after semitruck rollover

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Officials have partially reopened U.S. Highway 40 along Rabbit Ears Pass after a brief closure Tuesday afternoon. Traffic is now being alternated in a single lane.

The highway was closed and officials rerouted westbound traffic heading into Steamboat Springs onto Co. Highway 134, also known as Gore Pass.

The closure was put in place due to a semi truck rollover at Routt County Road 20 and U.S. 40 in Steamboat.

Eastbound travelers, heading out of Steamboat, were able to use Co. Highway 131 to Co. 134.