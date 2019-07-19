BREAKING: Plane makes emergency landing at Yampa Valley Regional Airport after trouble with landing gear

A private passenger aircraft gets towed into the terminal Friday, July 19 at the Yampa Valley Regional Airport after making an emergency landing.

Bryce Martin/Steamboat Pilot & Today

HAYDEN — A private passenger aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing Friday afternoon at Yampa Valley Regional Airport after it experienced trouble with its landing gear.

Emergency crews stationed on the west side of the airport’s tarmac just before noon as they awaited the landing of the plane, which had eight people onboard, according to Kevin Booth, airport director.

The plane was able to land without incident.

The pilot reported his instrument panel indicated that the plane’s nose gear was unsafe, according to Booth, and so he circled above the tarmac for crews on the ground to look for any problems.

He performed one touch-and-go landing, in attempt to fix any problem with the nose gear, Booth said, but still did not receive a safe indication.

The plane then landed safely without the landing gear’s collapse.

A fixed-base operator, which provides services to aircraft at the airport, hooked the plane to a tug and pulled it back to the terminal while passengers remained onboard.

Crew and passengers disembarked the aircraft at around 12:30 p.m.

The plane experienced trouble with its landing gear Friday, July 12, but landed at the Yampa Valley Regional Airport without incident.

Bryce Martin/Steamboat Pilot & Today

Booth said he was uncertain where the plane originated.

The West Routt Fire Protection District and Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue were staged at the scene, along with Yampa Valley EMS.

Reporter Derek Maiolo contributed to this report.

To reach Bryce Martin, call 970-871-4206 or email bmartin@SteamboatPilot.com.