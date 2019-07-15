BREAKING: Northwest Colorado experiencing landline disruptions; people should dial 911 on mobile for emergencies

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Northwest Colorado is currently experiencing issues with landline phone service, which is affecting emergency calls, according to Routt County Emergency Management Director David “Mo” DeMorat.

People in the affected area might have trouble calling mobile phones from landlines and vice versa. DeMorat said emergency calls to 911 should be made using mobile phones. Emergency calls can also be completed by texting 911 on mobile phones. Emergency services are asking people to hold any non-emergent calls at this time.

DeMorat said the problem is currently being investigated and a cause of the disruption is not yet known.

