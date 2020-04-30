BREAKING NEWS: Wildfire erupts south of Hayden
STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A large wildfire currently is burning in a remote area south of Hayden in what appears to be the first major blaze of the year in Routt County.
Multiple firefighting agencies have responded to the fire near the Indian Run area, which had grown to about 200 acres as of 3 p.m., according to firefighters on the scene. Plumes of smoke were visible from Hayden. The burn site consists of brush and some trees.
High winds fed the flames, with gusts reaching 30 mph, according to Routt County Emergency Operations Director David “Mo” DeMorat.
It is unclear what caused the fire.
Support Local Journalism
This comes after three smaller fires broke out in different areas of the county Wednesday. In those cases, firefighters quickly were able to douse the flames without any damage to structures.
To reach Derek Maiolo, call 970-871-4247, email dmaiolo@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @derek_maiolo.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Steamboat and Routt County make the Steamboat Pilot & Today’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User