BREAKING NEWS: Wildfire erupts south of Hayden

Smoke rises from a wildfire that broke out south of Hayden Thursday afternoon. Firefighters are on scene working to douse the flames. The cause of the blaze currently is unknown.

Katie Berning

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A large wildfire currently is burning in a remote area south of Hayden in what appears to be the first major blaze of the year in Routt County.

Multiple firefighting agencies have responded to the fire near the Indian Run area, which had grown to about 200 acres as of 3 p.m., according to firefighters on the scene. Plumes of smoke were visible from Hayden. The burn site consists of brush and some trees.

High winds fed the flames, with gusts reaching 30 mph, according to Routt County Emergency Operations Director David “Mo” DeMorat.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

This comes after three smaller fires broke out in different areas of the county Wednesday. In those cases, firefighters quickly were able to douse the flames without any damage to structures.

