Steamboat Resort closes amid coronavirus outbreak

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Steamboat Resort is among a list of resorts that announced closures on Saturday, March 14, amid a global outbreak of a novel coronavirus, according to a news release from Alterra Mountain Co.

Alterra resorts affected by closure Steamboat Resort and Winter Park in Colorado

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain and Big Bear Mountain Resort in California

Stratton and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont

Snowshoe in West Virginia

Tremblant in Quebec

Blue Mountain in Ontario

Crystal Mountain in Washington

Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah

Starting Sunday, March 15, the ski resort conglomerate said it would close 14 of its North America destinations, including Steamboat and Winter Park, in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Its heli-skiing operation in British Columbia will close starting Tuesday, March 17, according to the news release.

Alterra has not yet said when the resorts could reopen or if they will reopen.

Each resort is working with guests who have planned visits and will provide refunds to those who have hotel reservations and other bookings during the closure period, according to the release.

“We anticipate heavy call volume over the next several days and appreciate guests’ patience as we work hard to respond to all inquiries,” Alterra said in the release.

Alterra’s announcement came about 30 minutes after Vail Resorts said it would shut down its North America resorts until March 22.

Following Vail’s announcement, Colorado Gov. Jared Polis commended the company’s decision.

“The safety and health of our most vulnerable and of our communities is our top priority,” Polis said in a news release. “I commend Vail Resorts for taking this difficult, responsible step and urge other mountains and resorts to do the same. Coloradans and our business community must continue to rise to meet the demand of these challenging times and everyone must do their part in stopping the spread of this virus.”

This story will be updated.

To reach Derek Maiolo, call 970-871-4247, email dmaiolo@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @derek_maiolo.