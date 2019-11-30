UPDATE: Rabbit Ears Pass remains closed amid storm

Editor’s note: This story was updated at 12:35 p.m.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Rabbit Ears Pass east of Steamboat Springs remains closed due to blowing winds causing limited visibility.

Around 9 a.m. U.S. Highway 40 closed from the base of the pass, at mile marker 139, to mile marker 179. As of 11:30 a.m.

The Colorado Department of Transportation’s website showed the road had re-opened around 11:30 a.m., but that information was not accurate, according to Colorado State Patrol trooper Jason Shimp.

“I don’t see it opening up anytime in the near future,” Shimp said.

Road conditions in many areas remain snow-packed and icy, according to the Department of Transportation.

Colorado Highway 14 also is closed from its intersection with U.S. 40 on the east side of Rabbit Ears Pass to Walden. The Department of Transportation did not give any estimates as to when the road would reopen. Updated road closures and conditions are available at cotrip.org.

Snow continues to blow in and around Steamboat as of Saturday morning. The National Weather Service in Grand Junction has issued a winter weather advisory for the area until 6 p.m. Saturday. It calls for snow showers throughout the day and wind gusts of up to 75 mph, significantly reducing visibility, and slippery road conditions.

To reach Derek Maiolo, call 970-871-4247, email dmaiolo@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @derek_maiolo.