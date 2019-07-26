BREAKING: Man dies Friday after motorhome rolls on Highway 131

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A man traveling on Colorado Highway 131 in Routt County died Friday afternoon when the motorhome he was driving rolled onto its roof, according to Colorado State Patrol.

The driver, whose identification has not been released pending notification of next of kin, was traveling in a 2015 Forest River Georgetown XL motorhome near milepost 38, located about 30 miles south of Steamboat Springs between Yampa and Toponas. The man’s vehicle drove off the road while attempting a curve to the left, according to a news release issued Friday evening by State Patrol.

The motorhome overcorrected, drove off the left side of the road and struck a cluster of shrubs, according to the release. It then rolled and came to rest on its roof.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, according to State Patrol.

The crash is currently under investigation by State Patrol. According to the release, impairment is not suspected as a contributing factor in the crash. The road was wet at the time of the crash due to rain storms in the area.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office, Routt County EMS, the Routt County Coroner’s Office, Yampa Fire Protection District and Colorado Department of Transportation assisted at the scene.

This story is developing.