BREAKING: Line of strong thunderstorms heading to Routt County

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A line of strong thunderstorms is heading into the Yampa Valley area, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Junction. These storms could bring severe winds and heavy rainfall.

At 10:49 a.m. Doppler radar was tracking the thunderstorms, extending from 13 miles southwest of Hayden to 25 miles west of Yampa to 13 miles north of New Castle. The storms were heading east at 35 mph.

Wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with these storms. Impacted locations include Steamboat Springs, Hayden, Oak Creek, Yampa, McCoy, Milner, Tow Creek, Toponas, Burns and Phippsburg.

The storms may intensify as they move closer to Routt County, according to the Weather Service.

Colder air behind the front will allow snow levels to drop to near 9,500 feet. Any accumulating snowfall however is expected above 12,000 feet over the northern Colorado mountains. Travel over mountain passes, including Rabbit Ears Pass, is not expected to be impacted by snowfall at this time.