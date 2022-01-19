BREAKING: Fire at concrete plant on west end of Steamboat apparently contained

Flames pour out of the top of a building as a tower at the Peak Ready Mix at 1645 Shield Drive burns Wednesday, Jan.20 around noon.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.

A structure fire at a concrete plant on the west end of Steamboat Springs sent billowing black smoke into the air early Wednesday afternoon, but fire crews appeared to have the blaze contained not long after responding to the incident.

The site of the fire was property operated by Peak Ready Mix southwest of the corner of Shield Drive and Curve Court. Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue crews responded around noon. At about 12:30 p.m., the fire did not appear likely to spread beyond its initial location.

This story will be updated as more details become available

A fire at the Peak Ready Mix at 1645 Shield Drive burns Wednesday, Jan.20, around noon.

John F. Russell/Steamboat Pilot & Today.