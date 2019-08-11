BREAKING: Craig man arrested after allegedly stealing SUV and leading officers on a high-speed pursuit over Rabbit Ears Pass

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A Craig man was arrested Sunday after allegedly stealing a car and leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase.

Kyle Neighbors, 25, of Craig, reportedly stole a 2007 Nissan Xterra in Craig Sunday morning, then led local law enforcement on a high-speed chase over Rabbit Ears Pass, according to a Colorado State Patrol news release.

Steamboat Springs Police Department officers attempted to stop the vehicle at about 12:20 p.m. The vehicle began to speed away, and Steamboat police began to pursue the Xterra eastbound on U.S. Highway 40, joined by U.S. Forest Service law enforcement.

Near the Dumont Lake turnoff on Rabbit Ears Pass, Steamboat police stopped pursuing the vehicle as a Forest Service officer continued to chase the SUV.

A Colorado State Patrol trooper set up “stop sticks” about 7 miles east of the intersection of U.S. 40 and Colorado Highway 14. The stop sticks deflated all four tires, and the driver drove the vehicle into a ditch, stopping within half a mile.

Neighbors then fled on foot into the trees. Additional troopers arrived and began searching the mountainside.

Neighbors was found hiding in a tree and was arrested without further incident, according to the release.

He was transported by Grand County EMS to UCHealth Yampa Valley Medical to be evaluated for unrelated medical issues.

Neighbors was then transported to the Routt County Jail where he was booked on charges related to the pursuit. State Patrol did not provide more details of these charges on Sunday. The Craig Police Department is investigating the allegations related to the stolen vehicle.