BREAKING: Coroner ID’s man who died Wednesday while hunting north of Hayden

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A man who died while hunting in Slater Park north of Hayden on Wednesday has been identified.

Edward Glassmeyer, a 68-year-old Wheat Ridge resident, suffered what appeared to be a medical emergency while on a bow hunting expedition with his adult son, according to Routt County Coroner Rob Ryg.

At 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a call for emergency assistance.

According to Ryg, Glassmeyer and his son were camping in a remote area of California Park in Routt National Forest, preparing to head out for the day. Glassmeyer’s son was looking for his father and found him incapacitated inside his tent. The two were with a group of other hunters, who called 911.

Routt County Undersheriff Doug Scherar said that Glassmeyer was experiencing difficulty breathing at the time of the call. The son eventually could not feel a pulse and began CPR.

First responders arrived at the camp and attempted to resuscitate the man, according to Ryg, but those efforts were unsuccessful.

“By the time they got there, he was pretty much gone,” Ryg said.

Ryg arrived at the scene around noon, at which time the man was already dead.

Ryg has not yet performed an autopsy to determine an official cause of death. He will perform one on Friday. Ryg’s initial evaluation points to health complications as the primary cause.

“It seems like it was a natural death of some sort,” he said.

Routt County Sheriff’s Office and Moffat County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Search and Rescue volunteers from Routt and Moffat counties also responded to the incident.

