BREAKING: Alterra announces addition of Arapahoe Basin to Ikon Pass

Arapahoe Basin in Summit County was added Friday to Alterra Mountain Co.'s Ikon Pass.

Courtesy

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Total ski terrain for the Ikon Pass just got larger with the addition of Araphaoe Basin Ski Area.

Alterra Mountain Co., the parent company of Steamboat Ski and Resort Corp., announced Friday morning that the Summit County ski resort, which in February broke away from the Epic Pass offered by Vail Resorts, would be included in the Ikon Pass offerings beginning with the 2019-20 ski season.

The Ikon Pass now encompasses 40 destinations around the world, including six in Colorado.

Ikon Pass Stats Destinations: 40

Continents: 4

States: 12

Canadian Provinces: 4

Total Acres: 80,885

Trails: 4,712*

Lifts: 665*

*Does not include CMH stats

A-Basin is known for having the longest ski season of any Colorado mountain resort, with the most recent running through Fourth of July.

The resort is located 68 miles from Denver and offers 1,428 acres of skiable terrain.

Ikon Pass holders will have seven-day access to the resort with no blackout dates, according to Alterra, and five-day access on the Ikon Base Pass with selected blackout dates.

“Arapahoe Basin is a beloved brand among skiers and riders and we are proud that the destination has joined the Ikon Pass community,” said Erik Forsell, chief marketing officer of Alterra, said in a news release Friday. “We can feel winter around the corner as we offer skiers and riders another iconic reason to hit the slopes in Colorado.”