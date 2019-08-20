BREAKING: 2 active wildfires in West Routt near full containment

Crews at the scene of the Indian Run Fire south of Hayden in Routt County.

Courtesy

HAYDEN — Two wildfires in West Routt County have nearly reached full containment as of Tuesday morning, according to emergency officials.

All Routt County fire districts, along with the U.S. Forest Service, hotshots from the Bureau of Land Management and a wildland crew from South Dakota have been battling the two blazes, the latest of which popped up late Monday afternoon.

The Indian Run Fire, which was initially reported Saturday evening, has reached 170 acres, according to Routt County Emergency Management Director David “Mo” DeMorat. That fire, located about 16 miles southwest of Hayden, is currently at 85% containment.

The Mill Creek 2 Fire, which was noticed by a pilot from the air late Monday afternoon, has burned a little over an acre and is currently at 80% containment, DeMorat said. It is burning on heavily wooded private land in the area of Wolf Mountain, located roughly 5 1/2 miles east of Hayden, in the burn scar from the 2017 Mill Creek Fire.

This story is developing and will be updated.

