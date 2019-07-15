Brandon LaChance: Kids deserve schools that are not overcrowded

On June 17, the Steamboat Springs School Board unanimously approved to direct the district’s’ administration to create a $79.5 million bond measure. This bond measure does two things: first, it authorizes a new K-8 school campus on the west side of town; and second, it provides new improvements in all schools, including North Routt Community Charter School.

Additionally, it also includes approval for mill levy overrides to support the new projects, and hopefully, a measure to increase teacher and staff salaries.

Clearly, the kids are the future of this community and school staff helps prepare these kids for the future. Our kids deserve schools that are not overcrowded with limited/no space for new programs. They deserve schools that are prepared for the security and safety needs necessary in today’s world.

The bottom line is our students deserve better, and we need to come together to

support these needs. The district’s staff, school board and building committees met countless hours to get to this point; they are our local educational experts in this valley, so let’s follow their leadership and vote in favor of the upcoming ballot questions in November.

In addition to a new school for our projected growth on the west side of town, I am also pleased to see the North Routt community represented on this school ballot question. North Routt Community Charter School, located in Clark, is a part of the Steamboat Springs School District.

The Steamboat school district extends to the Wyoming border, and so North Routt Community Charter School is in the unique position to be a neighborhood school that serves over 50% of the geographic Steamboat Springs School District area. While North Routt Community Charter School primarily serves its northern community, 35% of the school’s population rides a bus from Steamboat every day to come to the school in North Routt.

As a resident of the growing North Routt community, I urge all my neighbors to vote in favor of this upcoming ballot measure, as our local school and community have an amazing opportunity to create a critically-needed community space and school gym that will benefit all residents in North Routt and Steamboat for the long-term future.

Support public education in November with a “yes” vote.

Brandon LaChance

Clark