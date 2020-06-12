Brandishing a gun: The Record for Thursday, June 11, 2020

Thursday, June 11, 2020

3:47 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers were called about a resident who awoke to a stranger inside the resident’s home at an apartment complex in the 700 block of Walton Pond Circle. The stranger ran out the door after the resident woke up. Officers searched the area but could not find the trespasser.

10:16 a.m. Police received a report of four bears that got into a garage in the 2600 block of Ski Trial Lane. The animals were gone by the time officers arrived.

12:09 p.m. Police were called about a drug violation at an apartment complex in the 10 block of Anglers Drive. An investigation is ongoing.

12:14 p.m. Police were called about an iPod that was stolen from a vehicle in the 400 block of Eighth Street.

7:22 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a disturbance in the Whitecotton subdivision south of Steamboat. A man said he had a dispute with an intoxicated neighbor but was able to resolve the argument on his own.

7:42 p.m. Oak Creek Police Department officers were called about a person seen pointing a gun at someone else in the 100 block of West Main Street. The victim would not say what happened. Police are still investigating.

8:34 p.m. Police were called about a drunken man seen stumbling and falling in the 600 block of Marketplace Plaza. Officers checked on the man and determined he was not posing a danger to himself or others.

10:56 p.m. Police were called about a bear inside a dumpster in the 2700 block of Waterstone Lane.

11:27 p.m. Police were called about another bear inside a dumpster, this time by a condominium complex in the 1400 block of Morgan Court.

