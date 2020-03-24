Boys & Girls Club launches Pancake Challenge for local kids

Meghan Barrett decorated this pancake creation to inspire families at the Boys & Girls Club of Steamboat Springs to participate in the Pancake Challenge.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — The Boys & Girls Club of Steamboat Springs is issuing a challenge to families in Routt County this week, and the organization is hoping for some downright delicious results.

The rules for the first-ever Pancake Challenge are simple. The contest entry has to have been completely edible, and one of the members of the culinary team has to be 15 or younger.

“This is super fun,” said Meghan Barrett, teen director for the Boys & Girls Club. “We want to bring the community together.”

She is asking children across the county to join their family to make and decorate a pancake. Once it is completed, contestants should photograph their pancakes and post the photos under the comments section of the post Barrett has placed on the Boys & Girls Club of Steamboat Springs’ Facebook page before 2 p.m. Friday, March 27.

Judges will then review the posts and select the two most creative entries. The winners will each receive a $25 gift card to Freshies Restaurant.

“It’s certainly been challenging to come up with ways to serve our members, as it is for everybody,” Barrett said. “The cool thing is that we found ways to be creative and still reach our kids, our teens and our families.”

Barrett said the Boy’s & Girls Club, which is currently closed due to the COVID-19 outbreak, is going to start doing daily Google Hangouts with groups of kids each day. The club also has been posting different programming and resource ideas on its website.

“Honestly, it’s challenged us to get creative and to put our heads together,” Barrett said. “I feel like our leadership team is closer than we ever have been because we have to keep moving forward.”

How to participate Create pancake with family with at least one member of the culinary team younger than 15

Use edible items to decorate the pancake

Take a photo of the creation

Post it as a comment under the Pancake Challenge post on the Boys & Girls Club of Steamboat Springs’ Facebook page

Barrett hopes the Pancake Challenge will be the first of other weekly challenges.

“The value is it’s something for families to do together,” said Kelly Landers, who is the director of development at the Boys & Girls Club of Steamboat Springs. “So we’ll look at some photos, find what we think is cool, and then, we’ll do our best to re-create it with our own flair.”

Landers, who owned the Creekside Café and Grill with her husband, Jason, until selling it two years ago, said she is looking forward to sharing the experience with her daughter Caroline, who is a freshman at Steamboat Springs High School, and her son Timmy, who is an eighth grader.

“We’re not allowing Jason to participate,” Landers said. “We think that would be cheating since he is a chef.”

But Landers said winning isn’t the point of this contest.

“Everything’s so virtual right now,” Landers said. “This is something that people can do together, where they can get the kids in the kitchen and get them reading recipes and making stuff together.”

