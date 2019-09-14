Bow hunter falls on arrow: The Record for Friday, Sept. 13, 2019

Friday, Sept. 13, 2019

12:43 a.m. Steamboat Springs Police Department officers checked on a suspicious vehicle parked in the 1600 block of Mid Valley Drive. They found an intoxicated man inside, who said he was waiting for his girlfriend to drive him home. Officers gave him a courtesy ride to his house.

1:04 a.m. Officers were called about a car horn was going off for about 10 minutes and disturbing residents in the 500 block of Pahwintah Street.

11:41 a.m. An industrial scraper tipped over while doing construction work at the Yampa Valley Regional Airport. West Routt Fire Protection District and airport firefighters helped to clean up a fuel spill as a result of the incident. No one reportedly was injured.

12:04 p.m. North Routt Fire Protection District firefighters and Routt County Search and Rescue volunteers rescued a bow hunter who tripped and fell on his own arrow near Clark. The arrow punctured his knee, and it took several hours to reach the man transport him to the hospital.

12:57 p.m. Officers responded to a report of a dog that bit a woman in the 500 block of Buena Vista Court.

3:28 p.m. Routt County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called about a theft at a business along Routt County Road 43 near Hayden.

3:36 p.m. Officers were called about a suspicious person in the 1800 block of Central Park Drive. An older man reportedly was coaxing a group of teenaged girls into looking at some puppies he claimed to have in his van. He was gone by the time police arrived.

4:56 p.m. Police were called about a man trying to sell some audio equipment out of his vehicle in the 600 block of Steamboat Boulevard. Officers could not find any such man.

6:03 p.m. Police received a report of criminal mischief from a residence in the 10 block of Cedar Court. A woman noticed a window to her home was broken. Officers investigated, and it appears the damage was not intentional. No items from the residence were reported missing.

Total incidents: 79

Steamboat officers had 52 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Routt County deputies had 14 cases that included calls for service and officer-initiated incidents such as traffic stops.

Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue firefighters responded to seven calls for service.

West Routt firefighters responded to two calls for service.

North Routt firefighters responded to one call for service.

Oak Creek Fire Protection District firefighters responded to one call for service.

Search and Rescue volunteers responded to one call for service.

